Let’s appreciate Moxico Resources

Twimusachila ba former DC.That’s our culture as North Westerners we are taught to appreciate what is good.Just like I would like to extend my appreciation to the able government of the PF for accepting Moxico Resources Ltd to operate in Mufumbwe.And through it’s cooperate and social responsibility they have managed to build the Police station,assisted Kyeeya FM Radio with a lot of money, prevented the closure of Cavmont bank Mufumbwe branch by depositing alot of money,

sponsored our Traditional ceremonies, bought boots and jerseys for some football clubs, donated covid-19 materials worth thousands of kwacha to the government.Though that’s not enough, they have also decided to sink a bore worth k80 000 at Mufumbwe hospital, and they are considering to rehearse with the Ministry of Education to see how best they can assist in the completion of Mufumbwe Boarding Secondary school.Fellow country men and women my heart bleeds when I recall the aforementioned projects implemented by Moxico Resources Ltd at the expense of the government of the republic of Zambia.Last but not the least I would like to express great disappointment to our LEADERS because non of you has thanked Moxico Resources Ltd for the great works.Mind you! one day you will definitely reap what you are sowing.But remember” blessed is the hand that giveth and the world that cares.” From Alick katolika

