Let’s help beginner freelancers with helpful tips

If you’re interested in working as a freelancer but don’t know where to start, you’ll find helpful tips for yourself in our overview.

Tips to help beginner freelancers

Almost everyone wants to work for themselves. No one is interested in reporting, running errands, or listening to the criticism and dissatisfaction of their boss.

Many people want to start a business because it brings more income and freedom of action, but something keeps them from starting. But freelancing is the best springboard into business.

Freelancing is the first step in business

An experienced freelancer knows how to organize work for customers himself, unlike the average salaried worker who is tasked by his boss every day, who is less proactive and unable to make money without employment.

Working remotely for a company is not freelancing; it’s the same as hiring, only from home. Yes, you can become the manager of one of the projects in the client’s business or even a partner, but still, you will never own the company; you will not have the feeling that it is your brainchild. Instead, you will always feel superior to the founder.

So if you don’t like being told what to do, create your project. But, on the other hand, if you do the job well and know how to negotiate, there will always be orders.

How freelancing and business are similar

Freelancing, like a business, involves:

Self-organization and responsibility for the result,

Quality work on the reputation,

Strategic planning and goal setting,

self-development and networking,

The ability to find and select clients who bring more profit

willingness to take risks because the client may refuse your services tomorrow and have to find a new customer,

The ability to pay your taxes, and bills, keep a budget, or hire an accountant.

If you learn all this, 50% success in business is guaranteed.

You still have to learn how to organize people, delegate tasks, stand out among competitors, plan for the long term and establish a flow of clients so as not to be left without orders when your people are waiting for their paychecks.

Freelancing is good training for skills and experience. Business is when the system is fine-tuned, and everything works without your involvement.

Where to look for a job as a freelancer for a beginner

Upwork

A large platform that brings together freelancers from around the world. You will find projects with hourly and fixed pay in different areas: development, copywriting, law, marketing, accounting, customer support, etc. You can register and start working for free.

Dribbble

Portal for creative digital professionals: graphic, web, and game designers, animation specialists, and illustrators. The budget for the project work starts from $50, but the opportunity to respond to tasks is only for pro-accounts.

Fiverr

Here you can find an extensive catalog portfolio of freelancers with different specializations: design, video and audio entrepreneurship, big data, and esoterics. Compose a creative description of your skills and merits and form a unique selling proposition for a customer.

Freelancer

It is a popular multidisciplinary exchange where you can find projects in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and other languages. Freelancers fulfill orders for software development, write and translate texts, do marketing promotion, accounting, legal support, etc. There are hourly and fixed-fee projects.

Freelancing for beginners – how to get your first order

How to find an honest customer in freelancing

To take freelance orders for beginners, after choosing a resource, you need to go through specific steps:

Registration. At this stage, everything happens in the same way as on other sites with registration: the introduction of a login, password, and mail. A link to go through so that you can get started will be sent to your email.

Business card. It is essential to fill in personal information correctly. Precisely by the look of this “business card,” the future customer at the initial stage will determine whether he wants to cooperate with the author or not.

Filters. After completing the registration and filling out your profile – you can begin to look for work. It is necessary to select the section “search” and filter orders by the required categories. When a list of simple jobs for freelancers appears, do not rush to take all that catches your eye.

First contact. After the rookie freelancer has decided on the first assignment, you need to write to the client. Such a letter constantly forms the first impression of the author and shows his literacy and ability to communicate. You must write carefully, without mistakes, to interest the client. Templated and dry letters look uninteresting and repulsive. A well-crafted, unique letter is half the success of a freelancer. The greeting should not be too long, ideally 250-300 characters.

Charity. She indeed should not be engaged. Do not accept free orders. Freelance orders for beginners do not bring big salaries, but this minimum must be. Agreeing to free commissions undermines your credibility, and moving to a good salary in the future will be difficult. If the client doubts whether it is worth cooperating with you, you can offer to do a small free test task.

The Deal. After selecting the task and approving the amount of money from the client, you should discuss all the unclear points of the job. Be sure to stipulate the terms of performance and methods of payment.

Tips for Beginning Freelancers

Starting something new is always tricky. For beginners without experience and skills, there are many doubts about making money in freelancing. However, to understand whether such an activity suits you and how much you can earn – you have to try. If you do not try, just nothing will work out.

Register on free exchanges, and do the first orders to form an opinion about freelancing. It is never too late to give up, and it is better to use the chance to become a financially independent person to the maximum.

Listen only to yourself. The reviews on freelancing are not always positive. People who have not been faced with the fact that you can make money doing easy jobs on freelance exchanges form such an opinion. It is worth it if you desire to become an independent worker.

Do not quit your day job right away. It is your “safety cushion” morally and financially. Newcomers to freelancing get low pay, but its growth depends on diligence, hard work, and sometimes the audacity of the performer. That is, in a short period, you can increase the fee.

Organize your working day. Think about how you can work as efficiently as possible. Plan your working hours and vacation time. Don’t be distracted while working on a soft couch, solving household problems, or watching social media. If there is no possibility to work without distractions at home, find a place outside the home walls (cafes, co-working spaces, loft spaces).

Accountability. Remember that freelancing is also a job with deadlines, customers, and quality of work. No one will cooperate with a lazy and irresponsible person. It is necessary to decide in advance if you are ready to devote time and effort to such an income. If you can not overcome laziness, perhaps you should find another activity to your liking.

Training. Anyone who wants to get a good salary in the first few months can take online training. Without experience and skills, the fees will be small, and the courses will help boost pay. Advantages of remote methods:

Are taken in a convenient format;

The information is structured and easy to remember;

Homework will add experience and add to the portfolio;

The portfolio can be immediately shown to the client.

These factors will show the customer at the initial stage your passion for the profession, and having experience and work will be a big bonus and a step towards good earnings.