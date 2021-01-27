Let’s just cancel the elections, says Kambwili

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili suggests cancelling presidential and parliamentary elections due to Covid.

What this would mean is President Edgar Lungu will continue as president.

What is motivating Kambwili to suggest this ? Is he speaking for himself or PF? When did ZNB start giving Kambwili such coverage?

Unfortunately for Kambwili, cancelling elections requires changing the constitution first.

We have not heard of any country so far that has cancelled elections due to Covid.

Even the USA, the most Covid hit country in the world, just came out of an election.

Is this why the PF is busy exaggerating Covid figures ?