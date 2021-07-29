Let’s save our country from economic genocide – Pilato

Pilato: THE 12TH AUGUST 2021

By Pilato

THE 12TH AUGUST 2021

The coming general elections are about the soul of our nation, the restoration of power from a few political individuals to the institutions of this country. These elections are about the people of this country claiming back the dignity that has been lost over time. The police officers, who have lost power to criminals, thugs masquerading as political cadres. This election is about claiming back that power and giving it back to the police officers so that we the people can recover our confidence in them again.

This election is about saving ourselves from the economic genocide that we have witnessed as a people for the past 7 years. They are about restoring the power to our currency and claim back its dignity on the world market. These elections are about saving our civil servants from social, political and economic abuse that they have endured for the past 7 years. The dignity they once had to work hard for their money and use it as they wished. Today most of our civil servants have been reduced to charity cases. They work so hard but yet remain in debt. Just like God couldn’t trust Pharoah to lead the children of Israel from Egypt to the promised land, we can’t trust the Pharoah that enslaved our honourable men and women in the civil services to free them now. This election is about restoring back the power to our civil service and the great men and women serving this great nation.

This election is about restoring back the power of dreams back in the hearts and minds of our young people. We need to remind our gifted youths that it is necessary to dream and yes dreams do come true. Our young people have been forced to abandon their biggest dreams just to fit in our mediocre status. They have been told you can’t pursue certain studies because there are no opportunities for that in Zambia. This election is about reassuring them that this country is ready for their greatness. Their dreams are valid and must come true. This election is about promising our young people that they can start businesses in Zambia and succeed even without becoming political cadres.

This election is about restoring back the power to the city councils around this country. The power they once had to manage bus stations, markets etc for the benefit of our cities. The power our councils had to govern our cities in a more structured and inclusive fashion. This election is about restoring back the power to the people of this country to hold different views and still go to the market or bus station without being harassed. This election is about restoring back the power to the mini bus drivers who get harassed in the bus stations and at every bus stop. They are made to pay huge sums of money at every stop and that money ends up in pockets of criminals and that same money funds the cadres that attack and kill our people. This election is about restoring that power to the government. the government of the people by the people and for the people.

This election is about confronting corruption. To confront it with the power of the vote.

Whoever you decide to vote for in this election, remember the country must come first. Do not compare Zambia to another country, compare it to its former self. Look at where we are coming from and where we are now.

Whoever is your preferred candidate or political party, remember, the problems we face today are non partisan. They are problems that affect us all and those coming after us. The unemployment crisis affects us all. If your vote was a statement, what is it saying?

If your voice was the only thing we needed to build this country better….. where will you place it?