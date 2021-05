Let’s vote out violent PF, says prominent lawyer KBF

2 May 2021

STATEMENT

FROM THE DESK OF KELVIN FUBE BWALYS – KBF

FELLOW ZAMBIANS,

WE ARE ALL WITNESSES TO THE SENSELESS VIOLENCE THAT CHARACTERISED A CERTAIN MEETING AT THE PF SECRETARIAT. THIS WAS IN FULL VIEW OF THE PF LEADERSHIP…THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME WE HAVE SEEN THIS..THE MEETING PROCEEDED WITH A BUSINESS AS USUAL ATTITUDE, WITH NO LEADER SAYING ANYTHING ABOUT IT….THIS IS LAWLESSNESS AT IT’S BEST…PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

1…ZAMBIA IS EXPERIENCING A DEFICIENCY IN LEADERSHIP LIKE NEVER SEEN BEFORE SINCE INDEPENDENCE…

2…THE RULING PATRIOT FRONT SEEMS TO HAVE BEEN HIJACKED BY A SMALL GROUP OF PEOPLE WITH ILL MOTIVES.

3…AND THIS HAS TRANSCENDED INTO GOVERNMENT, TO A POINT WHERE THE COUNTRY IS NOW UNDER THE CONTROL OF CRIMINAL MINDED, SELFISH ,CRUEL AND CORRUPT PEOPLE.

4…THIS CLIQUE DOES NOT CARE ABOUT THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA ,BUT IS ONLY INTERESTED IN ACCUMULATING ILL GOTTEN WEALTH.

5…THE PRESIDENT, IT APPEARS, HAS LOST CONTROL AND FOCUS AND SEEMS NOT TO BE AWARE OF THE TRUE STATE OF HIS

POLITICAL PARTY AND THE NATION…OR JUST DOES NOT CARE…

6…GOD FORBID IF WE ALLOW THIS TYPE OF LEADERSHIP TO GO BEYOND 2021…

7…MY PERSONAL CONVICTION AT THIS JUNCTURE IS THAT WE MUST ALL RISE AND PREPARE TO VOTE OUT OF POWER THIS HOPELESS ,VISIONLESS AND UNCARING LEADERSHIP.

WE MUST BE RESOLVED TO USE OUR POWER TO VOTE OUT THIS GOVERNMENT. THEY WILL USE VIOLENCE, INTIMIDATION, THREATS AND CROOKED METHODS TO STAY IN POWER, BUT THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE AS A UNITED FORCE WILL PREVAIL..AND IT MUST !!

C’MON FELLOW ZAMBIANS, WE ARE FAR MUCH BETTER THAN THIS. WE MUST AGREE TO RE-ESTABLISH AND ENFORCE THE SUPREMACY OF THE RULE OF LAW… GOOD GOVERNANCE MUST BE OUR COMMON DENOMINATOR.

SO, YES, LET THEM TRY TO BRIBE YOU…TAKE THEIR MONEY..EAT…WEAR THEIR CHITENGE, T- SHIRTS AND CAPS…BUT ON VOTING DAY, WE MUST BE RESOLVED…WE ARE TAKING BACK OUR COUNTRY…BY VOTING THIS LEADERSHIP OUT OF POWER.

I HOPE THE DOUBTING THOMASES NOW UNDERSTAND WHY I DID NOT GO TO FILE MY NOMINATION AT THE PF SECRETARIAT…WE KNOW THESE THINGS…

IT’S TIME TO CHANGE THE GAME AND SOME PLAYERS…

KBF