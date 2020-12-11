Life is really tough under the PF regime

We also need to change our approach towards urban planning. These catastrophes can be minimised by following laid down procedures when locating and building structures. We will continue crying every rainy season for as long as we continue erecting substandard structures in flood-prone areas. Government should not be blamed for our own failures in judgment.
More of this and often enough might one day take us to a tipping point to start planning permanent settlements and also stop littering or penalizing littering.
