Light earth quake hits Mbala

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred last evening 6 km southwest of Mbala, Zambia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter near Mbala, Northern Province, Zambia, . The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) which listed the quake at magnitude 4.2 as well.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicenter. It should not have caused significant damage, other than objects falling from shelves, broken windows, etc.

In Mbala (pop. 20,600) located 6 km from the epicenter, the quake should have been felt as light shaking.

Weak shaking might have been felt in Mpulungu (pop. 8,500) located 26 km from the epicenter.

Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Matai (pop. 24,100) located 67 km from the epicenter, and Laela (pop. 19,200) 87 km away.

