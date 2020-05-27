Lions stolen from Mundawanga

Chitotela strikes again,Sells the remaining animals at Mundawanga.

Two large lions and all of their offspring were stolen right out of their enclosure at Mundawanga Botanical Garden by professional animal dealers who arrived from Johannesburg in a chartered private plane.

Corrupt Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela is the same crook who invited the Mafias who landed at an Airstrip somewhere in Lusaka West.

This is far the first time corruption of this magnitude is happening in Zambia.

All kinds of different animals have been stolen from their enclosures, but the majority of them have either been rare, endangered, or exotic animals that would likely fetch a high price on the black market.

The golden lions that were taken from Mundawanga Zoo were highly endangered animals protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species to prevent them from being commercially sold. On the black market, however, animals like these can go for tens of thousands of dollars for their teeth,skin and nails.

According to the investigation and a source inside Mundawanga, It is believed that the stolen animals are taken from Zambia via South Africa into Eastern Europe illegally, and from there, sold to the highest bidders, who often come from other eastern countries in Asia and the Middle East.

Since zoos have started to make enclosures more open to help represent a closer version of their animals’ wild habitats, it has become easier for thieves like Chitotela to gain access to the animals after hours.

So far Chitotela has pocketed over $4,000,000 from illegal animal slave trade with blessings from State House.