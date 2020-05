Here is the list and amounts of all the external debts Zambia owed by the end of February 2019.

Obtained from the Ministry of Finance.

Note that between February 2019 and now, PF borrowed more money from various lenders but that money is not yet on this list.

International Financial Institutions have now stopped lending Zambia because the debt accumulated by PF is unsustainable.

Zambia can now only borrow from China.