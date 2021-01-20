Liuwa residents need help as crops submerge

I wonder if the Government through Hon Situmbeko Musokotwane Mp is aware of the plight of the people of Likulundundu ward in Liuwa Contituency,whose villages and both Maize and rice fields have submerged in water due to the floods caused by both heavy rains and waters which are coming from Angola through Luanginga River.

More than 100 Villages under Chief Lioka of Lukena in Likulundundu have been left hopeless as their homes and fields are submerged in water.

These people survive on rice but this year if DMMU will not come to their aid,am afraid they will perish.

As you can see the pictures above show how the rice and maize fields have been affected.

Kindly Watching help to publicise this situation. These people need urgent help just like the people in Luapula. We are one Zambia one Nation.

