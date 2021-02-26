Loans: Standard Chartered blocks civil servants accounts

Dear Editors,

please help and kindly kindly withhold my identity. The government has not been remitting my loan repayments to Standard Chartered Bank and this month is going to be the third month in a row. I received a warning that I was two months in arrears and that my name had been submitted to CRB for non payments. Yesterday when the salaries were processed everything was blocked and I have a family to feed. What type of government is this we are working for who are so heartless. I have nowhere to start from and this is not the first time this is happening. I have attached screenshots of the messages from Stanchart