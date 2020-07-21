Local media say Rwandan rebel has big position in Zambia

News Diggers reports that the Rwandan rebel leader who implicated president Edgar Lungu is a member of Zambia Industrial Development Corporations (IDC). President Lungu is the chairperson of the IDC.

BACKGROUND

Rebel leader, Callixte Nsabimana, told a Rwandan high court on Monday that President Lungu promised his National Liberation Front (FLN) some $1m to help topple the Rwandan government, AFP news agency reported .

He said President Lungu made a down payment of $150,000 in support of rebel attacks, the French agency reports.

But in a statement on Tuesday, President Lungu’s spokesperson said the “allegations are false and must be treated with the contempt they deserve”.

“The peoples of Zambia and Rwanda continue to enjoy strong and fraternal relations founded on mutual respect,” presidential spokesman Isaac Chipampe said.

Nsabimana is facing 17 charges, Rwandan news website The New Times reports. They include formation of an illegal militia group, taking part in terrorist activities, killing, kidnapping and denying and undermining the 1994 genocide.

He has pleaded guilty to all charges, the website adds.

–BBC–