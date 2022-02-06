Luangwa PF MP threatens to beat anyone who opposes mining in lower Zambezi

Luangwa MP threatens to stage demos supporting mining in Lower Zambezi

By Kombe Mataka

FEIRA PF member of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo says the people of Luangwa will fight until the last drop of blood to ensure that Mwembeshi Mineral Resources starts mining in Lower Zambezi.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka on Saturday, Tembo said the continued campaign against mining activities in the Lower Zambezi National Park by various civil society organisations and environmentalists was based on misinformation and ignorance.

“As the people of Luangwa we are ready to fight for that mine until the last drop of blood and if the doomsayers are ready, we will take them on: whether, legally, physically or whichever way. When they demonstrate, the people of Luangwa are ready to come and demonstrate,” he said. “The entire population will be brought here (Lusaka), that is how much we want the mine.”

Tembo described those opposed to the development of the mine as ignorant.

“Mining in the Lower Zambezi should continue with strict adherence to environmental requirements,” Tembo added.

And indeed the entire population of the people of Luangwa than anyone else welcome this development. The people are celebrating as the same will have a positive impact on their lives.”

He said Luangwa residents could not be lectured on conservation.

“The adherence to environmental guidelines is what we are also concerned about. We’re conservatives naturally, no one has to tell us to be conservationists. We have preserved our environment for years,” Tembo said further.

“Even our forefathers never went to school but they had their own methods of preserving the environment. So, no one can come from far to come and tell us how to preserve the environment.”

He said while environmentalists were opposed to mining activities in the area, foreigners were conducting illegal activities through transportation of rare animal species at the expense of residents.

Tembo said it was time for Zambians to wake up and reclaim what rightfully belonged to them.

“At the banks of the the Lower Zambezi are lodges and resorts exclusively owned by Whites. These lodges are unreachable to ordinary Zambians and we have rooms that cost US$ 2,000 dollars which translates to K40,000 per night,” he said. “It is not clear what other activities are conducted in these areas. The owners exhibit apartherd tendencies which are against the Zambian culture. The Lower Zambezi has many private airports which are not fully monitored by the State. There is need to know who lands on these airports and what is airlifted on the Lower Zambezi.The lower Zambezi deposits precious and semi-precious stones and minerals. The area has reptiles with precious skins that are on demand in China, Europe and Asia. This business is out of reach of Zambians but this illegal business in being conducted in Lower Zambezi even as we speak: special species of animals are collected from this country.”

He said the employment figures accruing from tourism activities were so insignificant.

“When we talk about jobs, there is nothing significant. Most of the lodge owners are employing Zimbabweans because these, even if they are mistreated, they have no where to go to get relief…so in tourism, we are not getting any benefits. If the mine is not opened, Luangwa will be turned into a dessert. In Luangwa, people have turned to charcoal burning,” Tembo said further.

He said it was the view of the affected chiefs of the district that mining activities would trigger economic activities in what he said was a poverty stricken area.

“The district is one of those in extreme poverty and under development despite its potential and endowment of various mineral resources. The district has no industry, people have basically settled there,” he said. “We have a challenge of farming because of human-animal conflict and challenges of climatic conditions. Poverty in the district is well above 80 per cent. Thus, the people of Luangwa are in need of that mine.”

Tembo said the continued campaign against Mwembeshi Resource’s Limited’s intentions to set up a mine in the Lower Zambezi was misleading.

He claimed that the whole of Luangwa district was sitting on several mineral deposits which could be utilised for the benefit of the locals.

“It is true that the Lower Zambezi covers 4,000 square kilometers. The mine is situated at area covering 12 square kilometres which has now been reduced to 9 square kilometres in view of the Environmental Impact Assessment,” he said. “So, it is less than one per cent…at the tip of Luangwa and Rufunsa. Secondly, the mine is 40 kilometres away from the Zambezi River, so we are wondering why they are saying it will pollute the river. So we see that narrative as very questionable. The animal settlement is also far from where the mine is, so the mine can co-exist with animal life.”

And Tembo urged government to comb the area and investigate illegal mining currently taking place.

And Chairman of the Luangwa Establishment Joseph Felemenga commended government for allowing the a mining project to go ahead in line with the court judgement of February 21, 2021

“Why do we support mining in Lower Zambezi? It is our view that apart from employment and other social services, the developer shall pay taxes to government and improve government’s revenue base. Surounding districts like Chongwe, Rufunsa and Chirundu will also feel the benefits of this project once it takes off. I am therefore urging government not to listen to propaganda sponsored by a click of foreign interests, some of whom may not be genuine investors, but doing illegal activities in that area. They will not have it easy this time around,” said Felemenga.

“They picked some of our youths and citizens, put them on boat cruises in Lower Zambezi, fed them and pointed a camera at them. What did you expect these poor fellows to say? The people of Luangwa have lived side by side with these animals for more than 200 years. Go to Luangwa and you shall be greeted by animals. We are in support of minister of Green Economy (Collins Nzovu) that there should be compliance with what is in the Environmental Impact Assessment Report before commencement of any mining activities. Luangwa Establishment will follow up with the developer, Mwembeshi Mineral Resources Limited, to ensure that they put in place all these recommendations without any excuses.”

On Wednesday last week, Nzovu said mining in Lower Zambezi would go ahead but with strict conditions.