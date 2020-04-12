Luanshya Mayor, Findlay starting mining on mine they grabbed

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda with Lusaka businessman Terrence Findlay have began earthworks in preparation for mining on a licensed land belonging to Luanshya Copper Mines.

Sources from Zambia Police Luanshya and OP have disclosed that an excavator was ferried from Kitwe to the site in the night.

Last week Mines Minister Richard Musukwa ordered LCM to suspend all works in the area until they satisfy ZEMA and the Mine Safety department on how they will ensure mine operations don’t affect the Luanshya sports complex. The sports complex also belongs to Luanshya copper mines.

In 2010 LCM conducted an Environmental Impact Assessment EIA which was reviewed in 2015. In the EIA CLM had indicated that mining operations in the area would affect the hockey and Basketball fields. The mine further indicated that it would compensate by constructing a new state of the art basketball court and gymnasium on Cheswa Avenue. The facility was constructed in 2013 and is being run by the Council.

Sources at Luanshya police and OP have revealed that truckloads of young men were ferried from Kitwe in the night to begin mining in the Roan Basin.

“The mayor said the President is aware of the project and we have his blessing, Mr Findlay is funding the project “, said the source.

On Tuesday, Findlay was seen driving around the Luanshya sports complex in a white Lexus.

By press time, Luanshya Mine management were frantically trying to mobilize security to impound and detain the excavator.

