Luanshya municipal council reported to police over Star Tangayika fraud

By Michael Kaluba

A Luanshya resident Jerome Kanyika has this morning reported the Luanshya Municipal Council to the Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- accusing the local authority of corruption regarding the manner in which British investor star Tanganyika has acquired 3 tailings dams from ZCCM-IH in Luanshya.

Mr. Kanyika says he suspected corrupt practices after Star Tanganyika was found with title deeds to the 3 tailings dam while the company was not among the 5 firms which took part in a bidding process in 2016 after a newspaper advert with the highest amount during the bidding us$8.2 million and the lowest us$7 million.

Addressing the media in Kitwe, Mr. Kanyika argued that the 10 million kwacha that star Tanganyika released to pay over 5000 former roan antelope mining cooperation of Zambia -RAMCOZ- employees is an insult to the Zambians who will pocket a meagre k2000 per household despite some being owed up to k70,000 since 2001.

Mr. Kanyika also says according to valuation documents in his possession, the three tailings dams in Luanshya are worth over us$200 million and has wondered what role the Luanshya municipal council played in facilitating the deal to award star Tanganyika which only came into existence in 2018, the deal at the expense of the 5 companies that initially bid for the tailings dams in 2016.

But Chairman of the RAMCOZ ex-miners Martin Chisanga has warned that Mr. Kanyika and any other persons that want to allegedly derail the process for ex miners to get their money, risk facing the wrath of the suffering families who have waited close to 20 years to get their money arguing that government is doing its best to address the plight of the over 6000 beneficiaries some of whom have died.

And when contacted for a comment, Luanshya Mayor Nathan chansa told phoenix news that the Luanshya municipal council is a corporate entity that would respond to such allegations as and when appropriate correspondence is made to the local authority.

A new British investor called star Tanganyika recently offered 10 million kwacha to pay ex-RAMCOZ workers after taking over the three tailings dams in Luanshya.

PHOENIX NEWS