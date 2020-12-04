Luanshya town centre today

Editor,
how can we give these guys another vote sure . This is luanshya business unit where we have two MPs and a mayor who is also the copperbelt chairman.

Kaonga Innocent

    No3rdTerm 48 seconds ago

    If RDA employees, their Chinese contractors and PF enablers didn’t steal half the road construction money, all these roads could have been rebuilt in all major towns. People who support PF don’t understand how much they’ve stolen. Just because you see substandard new roads in Lusaka doesn’t mean PF is working. PF is stealing. They’ve destroyed the country so much and it will take a decade or more to recover from the wanton  destruction due to mass scale embezzlement of state resources across all sectors. The next leader will have a formidable task in trying to rebuild this country. Goodbye my shiny beautiful Roan

