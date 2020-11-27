Luapula United plot to oust Lungu

By Anthony Bwalya.
As the UPND, we sympathize with President Edgar Lungu. He is a President under siege and under attack.
And we want to assure him, that he will be safer with the UPND taking over government, than allowing his enemies within the Patriotic Front (PF) to stab him in the back and later throw him under the bus for allegedly having been complicit in the commission of crimes against the Zambian people.
Tensions and emotions are raging high within the rank and file of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) as the fallout from the now dead and buried Bill 10 of 2019 intensifies.
After what was always the predictable collapse of Bill 10, the Luapula United trio of Ronald Chitotela, Chitalu Chilufya, Stephen Kampyongo and backed by the party SG Davies Mwila, Davies Chama and Kennedy Kamba; sensing that President Edgar Lungu is now only perilously holding on to what would be his THIRD TERM bid with zero protection under Article 52 which he, through his surrogates, sought to banish from the Constitution, are now positioning themselves for an assault on Mr. Lungu.
The Luapula trio have never truly respected Mr. Lungu, not as leader of the PF, and certainly never as Republican President. To their luck, this is a President under whose watch the Luapula trio have successfully managed to rapidly amass an enormous amount of wealth, the same wealth they are now actively using to distabilize empoverished party structures through clandestine funding activities aimed at buying the loyalty of these structures.
The trio are firmly understood to be plotting to use underground whirlwinds stired by bought out structures, to cause havoc, destabilize and topple Mr. Lungu from the top job at the party convention sometime in January 2021.
The Luapula trio have been advised not to take a chance on Mr. Lungu as candidate for the PF, given that his Presidential nomination could and will possibly be met with a ferocious legal challenge by one of their own – now disgruntled member and prominent lawyer Mr. Kelvin Bwalya Fube.
Credit to him, President Lungu seems to have known about this plot for a while now.
This is how come both Chilufya and Chitotela were initially fed to the wolves at the ACC to test the waters.
The duo are not yet off the hook as Mr. Lungu still remains the man who effectively calls the shots at the ACC. We are also now seeing Kampyongo being opened up to open attacks by party cadres, like Kalimanshi, clearly with the blessings of Mr. Lungu, while the party SG ( a strong ally of the Luapula club) continues to insist that the AMELICAN is not a member of the ruling party.
And in what seems like frantic and panic induced efforts, President Edgar Lungu is now all over the country, not working, but mobilizing 2021 endorsements for himself. His plan is to receive 10 provincial endorsements ahead of the party convention, and then quickly move to applying the power of his purse to pronounce the cancellation of the party convention.
By the way, this is your classic North – East power struggle in the PF, with the Luapula club strongly opposed to the Presidency departing from the North, the way it did in 2015. This is exactly the same reason why another faction is prodding Bwalya Ngandu as another northern proxy to takeover from Mr. Lungu, while Mr. Lungu himself wants the Presidency, if not for himself then for another one of his Eastern buddies, supported by former MMD stooges like Dora Siliya.
Enter the name Canicius Banda.
And good luck to you all.
The truth is Hichilema will never rule this country because of following reasons: 1. He’s a stinking tribalist 2. He’s too pompous and bossy like most Tongas 3. He’s a very selfish person. 4. He’s very crooked. 5. He’s a plunderer of privatization companies. 6. He’s too desperate to go to state house. 7. He’s a man of vengeance. 8. He’s very very very dull. 9. He lacks charisma 10. Hes a very divisive person in that he stops people from Southern province from supporting other tribes, they can only support fellow Tongas politically, but he wants other tribes to support him. Very Bizzaire! 11. He lacks national character! List is endless! He should not force himself on Zambians for infintu ni Lungu come 2021!!!!!
Anthony Bwalya you are just an educated fool and a useful idiot of the UPND. Why cant you write about how HH doesn’t want to be challenged at a UPND convention and will never call for a national UPND convention. UPND is for tongas and people like yourself will only be used to champion the self interest of HH, ask your brother GBM and Dr Cannisius. I know what you are trying to do but it work work as the PF is one big united family who embrace forgiveness as can be seen from GBM,Miles who went astray and were welcomed back and treated with respect and dignity thats what the PF is and will always be unlike the UPND which is vengeful and suffers from political stress as a result of kissing the the political grounds 7times. Who do you think can challenge HH in UPND? HH is small little UPND god who believe UPND can only be led by him and what wants to extend his backward thinking that he is the only person who can rule zambia best. Which fools can entrust HH with the presidency?