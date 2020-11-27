Luapula United plot to oust Lungu

By Anthony Bwalya.

As the UPND, we sympathize with President Edgar Lungu. He is a President under siege and under attack.

And we want to assure him, that he will be safer with the UPND taking over government, than allowing his enemies within the Patriotic Front (PF) to stab him in the back and later throw him under the bus for allegedly having been complicit in the commission of crimes against the Zambian people.

Tensions and emotions are raging high within the rank and file of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) as the fallout from the now dead and buried Bill 10 of 2019 intensifies.

After what was always the predictable collapse of Bill 10, the Luapula United trio of Ronald Chitotela, Chitalu Chilufya, Stephen Kampyongo and backed by the party SG Davies Mwila, Davies Chama and Kennedy Kamba; sensing that President Edgar Lungu is now only perilously holding on to what would be his THIRD TERM bid with zero protection under Article 52 which he, through his surrogates, sought to banish from the Constitution, are now positioning themselves for an assault on Mr. Lungu.

The Luapula trio have never truly respected Mr. Lungu, not as leader of the PF, and certainly never as Republican President. To their luck, this is a President under whose watch the Luapula trio have successfully managed to rapidly amass an enormous amount of wealth, the same wealth they are now actively using to distabilize empoverished party structures through clandestine funding activities aimed at buying the loyalty of these structures.

The trio are firmly understood to be plotting to use underground whirlwinds stired by bought out structures, to cause havoc, destabilize and topple Mr. Lungu from the top job at the party convention sometime in January 2021.

The Luapula trio have been advised not to take a chance on Mr. Lungu as candidate for the PF, given that his Presidential nomination could and will possibly be met with a ferocious legal challenge by one of their own – now disgruntled member and prominent lawyer Mr. Kelvin Bwalya Fube.

Credit to him, President Lungu seems to have known about this plot for a while now.

This is how come both Chilufya and Chitotela were initially fed to the wolves at the ACC to test the waters.

The duo are not yet off the hook as Mr. Lungu still remains the man who effectively calls the shots at the ACC. We are also now seeing Kampyongo being opened up to open attacks by party cadres, like Kalimanshi, clearly with the blessings of Mr. Lungu, while the party SG ( a strong ally of the Luapula club) continues to insist that the AMELICAN is not a member of the ruling party.

And in what seems like frantic and panic induced efforts, President Edgar Lungu is now all over the country, not working, but mobilizing 2021 endorsements for himself. His plan is to receive 10 provincial endorsements ahead of the party convention, and then quickly move to applying the power of his purse to pronounce the cancellation of the party convention.

By the way, this is your classic North – East power struggle in the PF, with the Luapula club strongly opposed to the Presidency departing from the North, the way it did in 2015. This is exactly the same reason why another faction is prodding Bwalya Ngandu as another northern proxy to takeover from Mr. Lungu, while Mr. Lungu himself wants the Presidency, if not for himself then for another one of his Eastern buddies, supported by former MMD stooges like Dora Siliya.

Enter the name Canicius Banda.

And good luck to you all.