Lubambe mine cuts hundreds of jobs

By Michael Kaluba in Kitwe

Lubambe Copper Mines has terminated contracts for 3 more mining contractors sending hundreds of workers on the street.

This is an addition to the earlier reported two which has seen a total of 425 miners have been laid off at Lubambe copper mines following the termination of contracts for Reliant Mining and Redpath rig resources.

Mine-Workers union of Zambia –MUZ- President Joseph Chewe who confirmed the development to Phoenix News explained that Lubambe Copper Mines terminated the contract for reliant mining which came to an end resulting in job losses for 100 miners.

Mr. Chewe further revealed that Lubambe Copper Mines confirmed to the union that the firm has issued a notice of termination to Redpath for next month with the contractor subsequently initiating termination of contracts for 325 of its miners.

And Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors President Augustine Mubanga has disclosed that Lubambe Copper Mines has terminated contracts for 3 more mining contractors namely master mining, Jeng C and M & E in addition to the 2 reported by the Mine-Workers Union of Zambia, sending hundreds of workers on the street.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mubanga says Mopani Copper Mines has indicated that only contractors that will be required for operational needs will be recalled out of the 270 contractors that were previously under the mine.

He adds that no official number has been communicated regarding the number of contractors that Mopani Copper Mines will prioritize while those that will be left out will be provided with ex-gratia payments for 3 months for their employee’s.

PHOENIX NEWS