Lubinda cries in court as he remembers beating

GIVEN LUBINDA IN TEARS IAS HE NARRATES HOW HE WAS CLOBBERED BY ANGRY PF CADRES

Justice Minister Given Lubinda was left in tears this morning in court when narrating how he was beaten at Kabwata Market in Lusaka when he toured the Market.

Mr. Lubinda has told the court that he has not been able to recover from the shock and humiliation he went through on that day.

In this matter, Martin Mambwe ,Patrick Mubanga, Major Chansa, Moses Mulenga, and Goodson Mwale, have been found with a case to answer for proposing violence to Mr. Lubinda.

It is alleged that Martin Mambwe on July 12, 2019 assaulted Mr Lubinda occasioning him actual bodily harm.

When the matter came up for continuation of trial before magistrate Lameck Mwale, Mr. Lubinda who was emotional told the court that he is fearful for the country and wonders who is safe if a Minister with State protection 24 hours a day can be beaten in public.

Mr. Lubinda has identified Martin Mambwe as the person who slapped him during the attack.