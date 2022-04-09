Lubinda says HH lied everywhere

HH DESERVES TO BE CALLED “BALLY MUNTU WABUFI” (BMW) – GIVEN LUBINDA.
…says PF will be the first former ruling Party to bounce back to power after five years.
Luwingu-Saturday, 9 April, 2022 (Smart Eagles)
Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda says the Zambian People have seen that President Hakainde Hichilema deserves to be called “Bally Muntu Wabufi” in reference to his alleged deceitful nature.
Hon Lubinda said most people are despondent over the ruling UPND Government in the last eight (8) months.
“Everywhere we go people are saying the man deceived us, we voted for him over deceit. They are telling us that they regret voting for Him (Hakainde Hichilema),” Hon Lubinda said.
He was speaking when he drummed up support for PF Candidate Kennedy Katongo in the April 14th Local Government by- election in Lukutu Ward of Luwingu Town Council in Northern Province.
Other party officials present were PF acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa, Shiwanga’ndu MP, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, PF MCC Mpakata Musonda, Lukashya MP Hon. George Chisanga and PF Northern Province Youth Chairman Erick Nsofu.
And Hon Lubinda is hopeful that the peace experienced during the campaigns will continue.
“I just pray that the peace that we have seen will not be betrayed by some people especially UPND. That they do not engage in violence, that they do not engage in throwing out of our poling agents because that is what they know,” he said.
The PF acting President has since implored residents in Lukutu Ward to vote for Katongo of the PF because he is the only credible candidate.
He said katongo had won but was petitioned over flimsy grounds.
He also expressed happiness by the work done by the campaign team in the area.
Meanwhile, Hon Lubinda has sent a strong message to other political parties that the PF will be the first former ruling Party to bounce back to power after five years.
“I hear that the socialist party are going round telling people that the PF lost power so they will never come back but people are disagreeing to that. There is always a first time, yes this was a first time a ruling party lost after ten years, this will be the first party that has lost power, to come back to power in 5 years. I’m happy with the enthusiasm of the people,” he said.
COMMENTS
Ba balikeni bayondeko first.
Awa Bo Lubinda, speak for yourself not us! Ona litaba zamina za PF zene ezahala mwa Naha neli feela za mandwani. Mu swabisize sicaba cwale muni kuza feela kwateni.
Every night Lubinda sleeps he dreams what he wishes for that people will complain and he and PF will bounce back. So he says it for real at his rallies. Why doesn’t he talk about how they rigged elections in 2016? People did not want PF from the time Sata passed on. Sata was the only one who had a heart for the people but his successor and his successor’s government was a band of thieves who destroyed the PF from what it was originally founded for. Lubinda himself was behind Bill 10 which shows that if he became president this country would be under the worst dictatorship the country has ever experienced.
Clean your house first. When will you elect new party president?
Delusional hypocrite. He thinks people will prefer to be beaten in the markets by PF thugs. He thinks people will be happy with PF sinking the country into an unpayable debt of US $27 billion; this stupid fool thinks people will be as happy as he was about PF looting the country. It is over. Hopefully prison is in his future for all of his crimes. Edgar Lungu, Jean Kapata and all the evil and corrupt members of PF will hopefully all be cellmates at Chimbokaila