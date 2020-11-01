Lukuku’s death questioned

Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) president Sean Tembo has called for an independent investigation into the death of RPP leader James Lukuku describing it as suspicious.

“It is also a well-established fact that Lukuku was a major critic of the PF and its Government. He was fearless in his political pursuits. He said what he had to say without mincing his words. That is the reason why, to me, his untimely death is suspicious and needs to be fully investigated. A major critic of the Government cannot just drop dead and we treat it as business as usual. No. There has to be a formal independent investigation of the circumstances that led to his death and what was the cause and manner of his death. The public needs to be informed of the findings of such an investigation. We are not accusing anyone here. We are simply saying that President Lukuku’s sudden death is very suspicious. That is all we are saying. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” stated Tembo in press statement issued this morning.