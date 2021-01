President Edgar Lungu has commuted the jail sentences of 246 inmates from death to life imprisonment.

Among the inmates Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo announced the development at Mukobeko maximum security facility in Kabwe today.

Mr. Kampyongo said of the inmates, 225 are males and 21 females.

The Minister said the clemency of death to life sentences under the leadership of President Lungu has accumulated to over 630.

-ZNBC