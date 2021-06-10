Lungu accused of breaking law, taken to court

LUNGU ACCUSED OF BREAKING LAW AGAIN, DRAGGED TO COURT

President Edgar Lungu broke the law when he signed the Zambian Correctional Services Act no 35 of 2021, the Constitutional Court has been told.

Chapter One Foundation has argued in Court that President Edgar Lungu had no powers to sign a bill into law after parliament was dissolved.

Chapter One Foundation explains that Lungu was a member of Parliament before Parliament was dissolved but that after Parliament was dissolved l, he had no legislative functions and therefore could not sign laws.