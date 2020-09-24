Lungu cancels Southern Province tour

Lungu cancels his Southern province journey.

President Edgar Lungu has abruptly cancelled his scheduled trip to Southern province few hours after a scheme of stage managed confusion and later blame it on UPND President Hakainde Hichilema was exposed.

Yesterday the UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango directed all party members in the province to stay away from the President’s activities while in the district to avoid being accused of confusion.

And today, Senior Chief Mukuni said there were reports of PF hiring some thugs from outside Southern province so that they mingle with locals and later cause confusion and implicate Hichilema so that they arrest him for treason again.

There was no denial from state house until the trip scheduled for tomorrow was abruptly abandoned. No reasons have been given.