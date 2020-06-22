Lungu fires District Commissioners linked to UPND

Lungu fires District Commissioners linked to UPND

 

President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect, terminated the appointment contracts for nine district commissioners (DC’S) in Central Province.

The DCs are accused of working with UPND underground

Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba confirmed the development to KNC news.

Mr Chomba announced that the affected DC’S as those from Chitambo, Serenje, Mkushi and Chisamba.

The other affected DC’S are those from Ngabwe, Kapiri Mposhi, Chibombo, Itezhi thezi and Mumbwa.

The Permanent Secretary said District Commissioners for Kabwe, Shibuyunji and Luano have not been removed.

