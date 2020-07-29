Lungu fires porn minister Mabumba

President Edgar Lungu has fired porn star David Mabumba from his position as minister of general education

Background

Porn Star David Mabumba has refused to resign. The minister of pornoro education says he does not see the connection between his private activities and his public duties. Mabumba says by tomorrow Zambians would have forgotten what happened.

MINISTER OF EDUCATION, DAVID MABUMBA IN PORN SCANDAL

Unpublishable Naked pictures and videos of Minister of Education, David Mabumba have emerged.

Mabumba who is also Mwense Constituency MP, has several short videos leaked by an unknown source.

In the videos, Mabumba is naked, fondling his member, before his phone camera.

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  • comment-avatar
    Jimmy shaba 1 min ago

    Dont judge him.by nature all men are like that.including pastors.

  • comment-avatar
    James bond 007 20 mins ago

    So ba lungu you are so selective.
    Lawrence Sichalwe has not been fired for seculating a pornographic material. Mabumba is gone. Awe sure.

