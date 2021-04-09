Lungu has defiled the constitution. His nomination to run for president is Illegal, says KBF

KBF insists that President Lungu is ineligible to contest the elections this August

– maintains he has held office twice

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) member Kelvin Bwalya Fube commonly known as KBF says he will not file in his papers for nomination to contest the position of party president for the ruling party.

KBF has however maintained that President Edgar Lungu does not qualify to contest the elections as he has held office twice.

“My elder brother President Edgar Lungu as a Lawyer knows that he doesnt qualify,” he said in a televised live press briefing.