Lungu, HH greet at KK’s family

President Edgar Lungu and leader of the main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) this afternoon “greeted” at the burial ceremony of founding President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

The “arch rivals” and main contenders in the August 12 elections have seemingly been trading a war of words, with cadres from both parties engaged in violent clashes.

The Electoral Commisaion of Zambia (ECZ) were recently forced to suspend PF and UPND campaigns in some districts because of violence.

As the Head of State was leaving, he took time to shake hands with opposition leaders that were at Embassy park.

Among the opposition are leaders of the Alliance, president Felix Mutati, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi, ADD leader Charles Milupi among others.