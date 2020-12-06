Lungu huge bicycles to headmen

1

Lungu huge bicycles to headmen

By state house media

Over 120 headmen in Chipangali Constituency in Eastern Province have received bicycle empowerment from President Edgar Lungu .

This comes a few days after the Headmen through Chief Chanje requested for the bicycles from the Head of State to enhance their mobility.

The bicycles were delivered on behalf of the President by the area Member of Parliament who is also the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Hon. Vincent Mwale today

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. How PF lost the economy
  2. ‘Cabinet ministers undermining Lungu’
  3. We will kill for Lungu, says PF official
  4. Flashback: Lungu will be flushed out like a thief – Mwanza
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Mumbeti 18 seconds ago

    Had Zambia been a country that respects its own Constitution, President Lungu and his PF government would have been penalized by the ECZ for vote buying!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *