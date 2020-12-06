Lungu huge bicycles to headmen

By state house media

Over 120 headmen in Chipangali Constituency in Eastern Province have received bicycle empowerment from President Edgar Lungu .

This comes a few days after the Headmen through Chief Chanje requested for the bicycles from the Head of State to enhance their mobility.

The bicycles were delivered on behalf of the President by the area Member of Parliament who is also the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Hon. Vincent Mwale today