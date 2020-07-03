Lungu interfering with Chilufya corruption case



BY Lompande Phiri

National Democratic Congress –NDC- Leader Chishimba Kambwili has accused President Edgar Lungu of interfering with ongoing investigations by the anti-corruption against Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya by issuing a statement that seems to be defending the minister.

On Wednesday, President Lungu through his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations said he will respect the rule of law and that Dr. Chilufya should be allowed to prove his innocence because what he is currently facing are mere allegations following his recent arrest on 4 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

But Mr. Kambwili tells Phoenix News that the head of state was wrong in issuing such a statement amid the on-going investigation saying this will compromise and discourage the anti-corruption commission from doing its work professionally.

The Anti-Corruption Commission –ACC- recently arrested Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya and charged him with four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Chilufya who is on police bond is expected to appear before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court on 9th July 2020.

