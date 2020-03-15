Lungu is not eligible to stand in 2021, maintains KBF

Lungu KWAMANA BADAALA ..he cannot run again; let’s be very clear – KBFBy Chambwa Moonga on March 14, 2020

LUSAKA lawyer and PF presidential hopeful Kelvin Fube Bwalya says those in the ruling party can go to the apex of Mount Everest and sing ‘sole candidate, sole candidate’, in support of President Edgar Lungu, but makes a caution that he’s not eligible for 2021.

Bwalya is popularly known as KBF.

The caution is that: “the PF should avoid finding itself in a catch-22 situation where you can elect a president under the PF constitution who automatically becomes a republican presidential candidate but can’t stand because the Constitution will bars him.”

“That’s a catch-22. Why do you (President Lungu) want to get into that? Why do you want to go to the convention when you know the Republican Constitution will tell you ‘no, bwana you cannot?’ Why put the party into that inconvenience? Why?” Bwalya wondered when he featured on a speci