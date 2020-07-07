Lungu, Lusambo to blame

Lusambo and President Lungu are to Blame.

By Ethan Phiri

We have seen Bowman Lusambo putting on a political regalia during an official duty, we have also seen President Lungu flashing up a PF symbol wen disembarking from his plane during his official working visits in different places of the country.

Wen you are in a public office and you are on duty representing all Zambians you have to be as neutral as possible unless you are campaigning.

Today the UPND youths flashes their party symbol to you and you want to call it disrespectful? Wen they are just simply doing a copy and paste of exactly what you always show them during your official duties?

A public figure who puts on a political regalia or flashing political symbols during official duties shows no respect to other Country Men and Women who are non partizan or who are not in the same political party with you.

Now the youths have gone by your way of doing things by showing you their symbol and you want to cry like baby’s?

You have felt wat we feel.