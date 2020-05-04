Lungu not impressed with minister Chilufya

LUNGU UNHAPPY WITH MINISTER OF HEALTH

President Edger Lungu has stopped short of publicly condemning health minister Chitalu Chilufya for the negligent death of a health work Ian Mutambo.

I am heart broken that a dedicated health

Mutambo lost his life as he travelled on a Power Tools bus from Kabompo that plunged into the Kabompo River on 2nd May 2020. He was carrying Covid 19 samples.

But president Lungu says ‘This is contrary to my Government’s commitment to do more for the health workers as they remain at the frontline of fighting this deadly disease.

‘It is unfortunate that a health worker on such a crucial assignment could be subjected to public transport.’

But health minister Chilufya who seems to be only obsessed with receiving donations and keeping them adamantly said what Mutambo was doing was normal.

However, President Lungu’s Facebook post has received massive condemnation. Most people who reacted to the post state that Lungu himself should take responsibility for putting a corrupt person as minister of health.

See some of the comments below: