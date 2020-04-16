Lungu orders mandatory wearing of masks

👉🏾Only 131 people tested in the ‘massive’ testing in Kafue

👉🏾No new case of Coronavirus

President Edgar Lungu has directed that all Zambians should wear masks in public places.

Lungu says this is mandatory by every Zambian in an effort to curb new Coronavirus transmissions.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has announced that the directive entails that every Zambia will need to put on a mask every time they access public places as that is one of the effective way to avoid person to person transmission.

Speaking at the 27th COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, Chilufya who announced that Zambia has not recorded any new COVID-19 case emphasized the need for all Zambians to adhere to the directive.

“It important now for all to participate in the operation “mask up” because if we manage to do this for a month, it will change the statistics.So it is a must to wear a mask” he said.

He announced that COVID-19 cases cumulatively remains at 48 cases,2 deaths,30 recoveries with 16 admissions who are all stable

On the Kafue lockdown and purported massive testing operation, Chilufya announced that only 131 tests were done and all of them tested negative.