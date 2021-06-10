Lungu says development is for all

LUNGU EXPLAINS DEVELOPMENT CONSIDERATIONS

By SAMUEL KHWAWE

President Edgar Lungu says Zambians should understand that development is for all and not just for those who voted him to ascend to power.

He said this in Lundazi District, Eastern Province, after complaints of delayed construction of the Lundazi Bridge.

President Lungu has asked the people of Lundazi to exercise patience as the bridge is being worked on.

He says Government is not delivering development because of elections but as a duty.

Chief Mphamba, Kapichila and Senior Mwase expressed happiness on the works being undertaken on Lundazi Bridge when President Edgar Lungu called on them.

Chief Kapichila who spoke on behalf of other traditional leaders says government has undertaken a number of projects among them Lundazi-Kapichila bridge which is complete.

Chief Kapichila also thanked government for early distribution of farm inputs which have led to a bumper harvest.

Earlier the Traditional leaders called on the Zambians to keep the peace before, during and after the elections.

Meanwhile Road Development Agency RDA Chief Executive Officer George Manyele informed the President that works on the Lundazi Bridge are expected to be completed by September this year.

Lundazi Bridge was washed away in February last year after a heavy downpour which led to the collapse of Mwase Dam which led to the damage to the bridge.

#Newsonthego