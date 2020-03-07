Lungu says govt remains committed to corruption fight

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has reiterated government’s commitment to fighting Corruption across the Board.

Speaking during his address to Parliament on Friday, President Lungu said that his government under the corruption prevention interventions has introduced Anti-Corruption content in the school curriculum at primary and secondary meant to instil high integrity values in young people.

President Lungu noted the significant progress made to further institutionalise prevention of corruption adding that in 2019, 30 more integrity Committees were established in both public and private sectors bringing the total number to 94.

He said that the efforts being put in place are practical steps in closing all leaking taps in the management of public funds.

“With Regard to prosecutions, the anti-corruption commission secured 17 convictions and recorded seven acquittals during the period under review” President Lungu said.

Mr urged individuals, the public sector as well as non state actors to continue partnering with Government in the fight against corruption.

“We must all hate Corruption in order to fight and eradicate it because corruption is the number one enemy of sustainable development and good governance,” He said .