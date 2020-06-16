Lungu says he will only be guided by social-economic and health considerations before opening bars

PRESS STATEMENT ON BARS, NIGHTCLUBS 16TH JUNE 2020PRESS STATEMENT ON BARS, NIGHTCLUBS 16TH JUNE 2020

Edgar Lungu says he will only be guided by social-economic and health considerations before he can announce the re-opening of bars.

According to a statement released today by State House Press Aid Isaac Chipampe, Lungu says bars and night club owners and their patrons need to be more patient.

Last week Friday bar and night club owners threatened to re-open their businesses with or without a presidential directive.