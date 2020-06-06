Lungu says police will deal with protesters

0President Edgar Lungu says Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are fanning anarchy and are sponsoring student in learning institutions to demonstrate against the Patriotic Fron (PF) Government.

President Lungu however says the police will will sternly deal with anyone who want to demonstrate.
The president defended Lusambo’s abuse of the freedom of expression.
Listen to his address

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 3
  • comment-avatar
    Banda 21 seconds ago

    This explains why Lusambo was making those stup!d statements…he had the backing and blessing of the biggest thief. As long as these corrupt foools remain in power, Zambians have no future. By September Kwacha will be worthless,

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Jacob Nsama 48 seconds ago

    Mr President you are out of touch with reality. We are not being influenced by civil society or anyone. We are frustrated, angry and disillusioned by your incompetent and corrupt government, and you a failed leader. If you don’t see it you are as deluded and living in self denial. 2021 kuya bebele.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Time 8 mins ago

    MR PRESIDENT PAY RETIREES AT PSPF. PLEASE.

    Reply

