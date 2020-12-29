Lungu says report on slaughtered citizens not complete, fires Bonnie Kapeso

President Edgar Lungu has given Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja six months contract extension.

Lungu has fired Bonny Kapeso and Eugene Sibote and appointed Charity Katanga as new deputy Inspector general of police.

This means that Kanganja has been fired but will leave office in June 2021. Charity Katanga will take over as IG to oversee the general elections. Jerabos must be celebrating 🥳

Meanwhile Lungu says the report he has received on the slaughter of two innocent citizens by police last week is incomplete.