Lungu to vote on Bill 10

Good morning Zambia,

While you were asleep, the PF were manoeuvring to have Bill 10 passed at all costs and were plotting to undermine every law and institution in Zambia.

Last night Speaker Patrick Matibini postponed voting on Bill 10 because his political party PF did not have enough MPs to force it through.

Among other things, the PF have agreed to take president Edgar Lungu to parliament to go and vote for Bill 10. According to PF, the president is a member of parliament and can vote.

Speaker Patrick Matibini and and the two Deputy speakers will also made to vote.

In Addition to this, the PF offered money and issued threats to named opposition MPs with view to force them to vote for Bill 10.