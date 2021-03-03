Lungu urges police to regain public confidence

President Edgar Lungu has challenged the Zambia Police Complaints Commission to help the police service regain public confidence.
The Head of state says the performance of the Police will determine whether people will have confidence in the service or not.
He says the conduct of the police service has been a subject of debate hence the need to work hard in restoring public confidence.
The President says the Commission should also address the concerns of the public regarding the operations of the police officers.
COMMENTS
Is he also asking the Police to arrest PF cadres and to fight them because it is the PF cadres that have made the public lose confidence in the Police.
How is the Zambia Police going to gain public confidence when it is a known fact that those in authority are the ones abusing the police? Panga Front Cadres and wrongdoers are more powerful the Zambia Police. The Zambia Police is toothless and impotent to perform their duties independently.