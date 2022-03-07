Lungu’s bodyguard committed to high court

FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU`S AIDE DE CAMP COMMITTED TO LUSAKA HIGH COURT FOR TRIAL IN AIDING MURDER SUSPECT CASE

Former President Edgar Lungu’s Aide De Camp Chisanga Chanda, 53, has been committed to the Lusaka High Court for trial in a case he is accused of harbouring the former head of state’s barber shebby Chilekwa, who is accused of murder.

It is alleged that between 2019 and this year, Mr Chanda, a deputy Commissioner of Police, allegedly received, assisted or harbored Mr Chilekwa, who was recently charged with murder.

Mr Chanda who is represented by lawyer Charles Changano this morning appeared before the Lusaka magistrate’s court.

When the case came up before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Dominic Makalicha this morning, the charge was read out to Mr Chanda but Magistrate Makalicha informed the suspect that he could not take plea because the case can only be tried in the high court.

The prosecution team then informed the court that the office of the director of public prosecutions has issued instructions to have Chanda committed to the high court for trial.

It was at this point that the magistrate informed the accused that he will be appearing at the Lusaka high court for trial at a date to be communicated to him.

Former president Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa was charged with the offence of murder in connection with the death of Lawrence Banda who was shot dead during 2019 council chairperson by elections in Kaoma.

PHOENIX NEWS