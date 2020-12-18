Lungu’s economic recovery plan weak – Nshimunza

Lungu’s economic recovery plan weak – Nshimunza

By Chileshe Mwango

The opposition Movement for National Transformation –MNT- has described the Economic Recovery Programme launched yesterday by President Edgar Lungu as weak.

Party  President Daniel Shimunza also says the devastating implications of covid-19 and climate change should not continue to be an excuse for lack of recovery of the ailing Zambian economy.

Dr. Shimunza says a government that is transformative is capable of managing the underlined challenges without running to giving excuses as a way of hiding ineptness and incompetence in macro-economics.

He tells phoenix news that the programme lacks macro-economic vision outlook, strong economic reforms.

President Edgar Lungu yesterday launched the economic recovery programme-ERP- for the period 2020 to 2023 with a determination to restore Zambia’s economic growth through restoring growth and safeguarding livelihoods through microeconomic stability, economic diversification and debt sustainability.

  • comment-avatar
    THE WATCHMAN 2 mins ago

    Dr Shimunza
    You are entitled to your own opinion of things but know this one thing that governance and economic management isn’t like a magic wand to succeed. Have you personally spoken to the current economic managers and given your recovery plan? Be a positive contributor of making Zambia a better land to live in. Dr Shimunza, you engage the powers that be🙏🏿

