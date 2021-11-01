Lusaka businessman shot at, robbed

LUSAKA BUSINESSMAN GOODWARD MULUBWA SURVIVES 7 GUN SHOTS TO THE HEAD…

31st October,2021-Police received a report of Aggravated Robbery in which the victim is male Goodward Mulubwa age 58 of house number 61 Twin Palm Road, Kabulonga.

He reported that five criminals armed with an AK 47 rifle and two pistols attacked him and robbed him of Fifty Thousand Kwacha (K50,000) and Three Hundred United States Dollars ($300).

Apart from that the victim sustained 10 Gunshot wounds on the left shoulder, a cut on the right forefinger, two cuts on the back of the head, seven gunshot wounds on the left side of the face and five gunshot wounds on the right arm.

The criminals were wearing masks.This occurred on 30th October,2021 at around 23:00 hours at the above mentioned address.Police are investigating the matter.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON.