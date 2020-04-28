Lusaka City Council explains how to obtain permit to worship

LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL EXPLAINS HOW TO OBTAIN A PERMIT TO WORSHIP

PROCEDURE FOR OBTAININING CERTIFICATION TO HOLD A CHURCH SERVICE OR PUBLIC GATHERING

(As per regulation 9 of Statutory Instrument No. 22 of 2020)

The following procedure will be followed in order to obtain certification for holding of a Church Service or any Public gatherings:

1. Application letter requesting for permission to hold a church service/public gathering to the Director of Public Health

2. Letter is delivered to Public Health Department Registry, Room 102

3. Application form issued to applicant and filled in duplicate

4. Public Health Inspectors inspect the premises to determine whether the public health guidelines could be met

5. Decision is communicated to applicant

NOTE: Public Health inspectors will be monitoring in order to ensure compliance.

ZWD COMMENT: apart from Malembe Malembe and that Sinyangwe chap, all church leaders have already advised members to worship from home or online. So we just wonder why there is so much panic and fuss from the PF government institutions to force churches to start gathering???