Lusaka deputy mayor accused of murdering worker

Christopher Shakafuswa, the Lusaka Deputy Mayor has been accused of beating his farm worker to death for stealing three chickens.

Police are however trying to cover up the murder.

Shadreck Kahira, aged 54 of chazanga compound was beaten by Shakafuswa and his other workers after accusing the deceased of stealing three chickens worth K150. The farm is in Ngwerere.

The deceased was later handed to the police who locked him up. He died in cells.

While in police cells the deceased informed his family about the pains he was feeling on his head and chest.