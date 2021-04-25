Lusaka Dynamos channels prize to treatment of top fan

ELITE LUSAKA DYNAMOS DONATES PART OF WINNING PRIZE TO THE MEDICAL TREATMENT OF PASTOR MAKEMBO

Lusaka- Sunday 25th April 2021

Winners of the prestigious ABSA Cup, Elite Lusaka Dynamos, will donate a K100,000 to the medical treatment of Zambia Sports Fans Association President, Pastor Peter Makembo.

Elite Lusaka Dynamos Chairperson, Hanif Adams announced the development.

Pastor Makembo is lying bedridden at the Zambia-Italian Othopaedic Hospital debilated by a spine ailment.

Pastor Makembo requires emergence spine surgery whose cost has been estimated to be K100,000.00.

On Saturday 24th April 2021, Elite Lusaka Dynamos beat ZESCO Football Club 3-1 on penalties to lift the 2021 ABSA CUP.

Lusaka Dynamos now coached by former Zambia National Coach, Wedson “Wada” Nyirenda since 2020 and sponsored by Lusaka Businessman, Mr. Bokani Soko, is now looking forward to win the Super league.

WADA DELIVERS

…Dynamos win first trophy under Soko’s watch

By Alex Njovu

ZESCO 0 (1) DYNAMOS (3)

LUSAKA Dynamos, with businessman Bokani Soko bankrolling the team, have never hidden their desire to join the big league.

If anything, if a project similar to the European Super League was proposed in these parts, you get the feeling that Soko and his right-hand man Hanif Adam’s, would jump at it.

But even as they embark on building Dynamos, they must know that sucess would not be achieved overnight although the manner they have assembled the team suggests they did not want the wait for trophies to take long.

Fortunately for them, they have been able to identify a coach who is equally hungry for success.

“If you need the trophies, you know who to look for” Wedson Nyirenda said last weekend after Dynamos booked a place in the final.

He repeated the tune yesterday.

“I think it is a comformation of who I am, I have always said it, if you are looking for titles, you know where to go,” Nyirenda, who pocked K25,000 yesterday after emerging as the coach of the tournament, said.

“It would be unfair for me to be at Lusaka Dynamos and come out without something. I am not superhuman but it’s how you plan yourself, how you work with people.”

Having won another cup after the BP Top 8 in 2008 under Fighton Simukonda, the next target for Dynamos will obviously be the league. Whether they can achieve that this season is another matter. However, what is certain is that with the current investment and vision, it does not look like it will take another 13 years before they can celebrate winning another trophy.

In fact Nyirenda is now eying the Super League.

“We just need to fight for the second slot, that is our target, but even first,” he said.

While Nyirenda maybe a serial winner, yesterday’s final against defending champions Zesco United was anything but plain sailing. It had to take penalties to decide the winner after the match ended scoreless after 90 minutes.

The disappointment from Zesco is understandable. Numba was eyeing a league and cup double.

“We are disappointed,” Zesco coach Numba Mumamba said.

While the double is off, should he go on to win the League, the season should still be considered a success for Numba. As everyone knows penalties are a lottery. They can go either way.

Yesterday Dynamos converted their spot kicks through Collins Sikombe, Taddy Etekiama and goalkeeper Monga Ndala who saved Zesco’s Fackson Kapumbu’s strike, as Bruce Musakanya hit the post and Tafadzwa Rusike’s efforts went over the bar. Defender Adrian Chama scored the only kick for Zesco whose goalie, Ian Otieno saved Emmanuel Chabula and Ocean Mushure’s efforts. – Courtesy of the Sunday Mail