Lusaka July attire and politics.

By Lucky cheelo.

The recently held Lusaka July has left alot of Zambian talking and some calling the government to regulate it or completely burn it as it has embraced unnatural practices. When some of us were expecting to see Iris Kaingu competing with Mutale Mwanza with fashion, our eyes were served with all sorts of drama from men who have learnt an art of wearing make up and G-strings. However, Zambians should think beyond what they saw at Lusaka July, was it a coincidence or a well planned move by well known propagandist from the former ruling party? I am sure your guess is as good as mine and we can confidently conclude that, this was a well planned move by some Pf members to paint the government black and link this whole thing to an IMF bail out package. We can conclude that Pf paid some people to attend this event dressed like gays and lesbians in order to carry out their intended lies about IMF bail out package. Zambian should know that PF is not happy that the new dawn government have managed to clinch this deal which they failed to, despite paying some international organisation to help them and in the next few days, we will hear all forms of propaganda and theories from PF members and their surrogates on how this matter is linked to IMF package. We will hear stories of how they refused such prerequisite conditionalities to an IMF package. Therefore, as a nation we should not worry or waste our time listening to detractors as our constitution is very clear on homosexual and no one is going to sneak in any form of unnatural practice to this beautiful nation without approval from citizens.