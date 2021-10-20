Lusaka lawyer arrested for corruption

“He was collecting and extorting money from businessmen with Govt contracts claiming that Hon. Jack Mwiimbu sent him”

20TH OCTOBER, 2021 – Police in Lusaka received a report of Extortion from F/Yvonne Shakantu aged 51 of House No. 31, Chitimukulu road, PHI Lusaka, a business lady who reported on behalf of M/Roy Musonda aged 39 of Plot No. 30, Birds view, Silverest, a Business consultant and Director at Big Eye Limited who has a Contract with Ministry of Defence to supply Uniforms, Bullet proof vests that he was swindled of K40, 000 by unscrupulous people.

Brief facts of the matter are that on 14th October, 2021at about 17:00 hours, M/Roy Musonda received a text message from Mr Mcqueon Zenzo Zaza aged 40 of plot Number Q1AZURITE Apartment Ibex Meanwood purporting to be a Lawyer of The President and legal adviser and that he wanted to meet him.

M/Roy Musonda with his friend Webby Kasalu aged 47 a business man drove to the car wash which is a few meters from his office within Garden City Mall to meet Mr Zaza and his colleagues.

One of them introduced himself as Detective Bwalya Chilufya based at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station and the other as Richard Phiri an engineer a public officer employed by Zambia Revenue Authority in Kasama.

The said persons drove the victim and his friends to Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station where he was told that earlier in the day, they had spotted him at Ministry of Defence and wanted to know how he got the said contract.

Mr Zaza demanded that he pays him One million kwacha so that his contract does not get terminated as he had connections with the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Jacob Mwiimbu, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon. Garry Nkombo and many others.

Mr Roy Musonda requested for funds from his fellow business partners and raised K40, 000 which he paid Mr Zaza at the back of Garden City Car park where he was comfortable and remained with a balance of K10, 000,as he had demanded to be paid K50,000=00.

Mr Zaza continued demanding for the balance with his colleagues until on 15th October,2021at 20:00 hours when he was nabbed by Police officers when he went to collect the balance.

The officers managed to recover K24, 000 from the three suspects which was brought to the police by the ssuspects friends. The money has been seized and kept as exhibit.

The trio Mr Mcqueon Zenzo Zaza aged 40 of plot Number Q1AZURITE Apartment Ibex Meanwood, Detective Constable Bwalya Chilifya aged 27 of unknown House number lbex Hill and M/ Richard Phiri aged 29 of unknown House number Ibex Hill were charged and arrested for the offence of Extortion Contrary to Section 279 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia and have since been given Police bond pending to appear in court.

We would like to warn the general public to be warily of people masquerading around to be holding offices of influence in the new dawn government administration whilst demanding for payments.

The Police will fairly and firmly deal with all those who will be found wanting according to the law.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON.