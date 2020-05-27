Lusaka mayor Sampa apologises to Chinese

2

Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa has been forced to apologise after Chinese people engaged state house and threatened to halt business operations in Zambia.

Sampa says he is sorry and acted in a bad way and has assured Chinese business houses of no interference in their operations.

In the video, Watch Sampa eat humble pie.

ZWD comment: clearly Sampa does not mean what he is saying here. The best a man can do under such circumstances is to resign. There is no doubt that Samoa’s actions to revoke licences of racist Chinese business has the support of many Zambians, not because he is Sampa but because he is seen to be doing what government is not.

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  Sarah
    Sarah 25 seconds ago

    Go ahead and revoke licenses and leave the stupid camera show at home.

    Reply
  Gondwe
    Gondwe 12 mins ago

    What an id!ot this Miles Sampa is to apologize for doing the right thing. Seer1 was 100 per cent right. Sampa’s brain has been scattered.

    Reply

